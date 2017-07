Volunteers are still needed to help out during a visit by the Truckin’ Through Nebraska Mobile Children’s Museum next Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18-19, to help with operation.

Hours of operation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, and 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone willing to help with this community service can contact Barb Krohn, 402-395-6947 during the day or 402-741-2502 in the evenings.