Temme family receives Pioneer Farm Award

Descendants of early day settlers William and Theresa (Kemper) Temme received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award for over 100 years of farm ownership on Sunday morning, July 9, during the Boone County Fair.

The award plaque was presented by Jeryl Kettelson, fair board treasurer, on behalf of AKSARBEN Foundation, Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Boone County Agricultural Society.

There are 301 descendants of the Bernard and Christina family. About 400 guests attended a gathering at the Temme farm on Saturday. Those attending came from Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Florida, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. The day included family pictures, family history, introductions, memorial, family slideshow and auction. Tours were given of the other five farms that Wilhelm Temme originally purchased, Four of those are still owned by family members. The evening concluded with a steak fry, music and dancing. The family participated in the Boone County parade on Sunday.

William and Theresa Temme were married in 1878 and had 12 children. In 1917, the Temmes purchased the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 22, Range 6, Boone County, Nebraska. Their son and daughter in law, Bernard “Ben” and Christina Temme, purchased the farm in 1928. The next owners were Joseph and Joyce Temme, who purchased the farm in 1963. Joe and Joyce Temme sold the farm in 1992 to their son and daughter in law, Jeffery and Janet Temme, who are the current owners.

