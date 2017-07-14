Boone Central schedule: Aug. 30 start for 6th through 12th grades, Sept. 5 start for Pre-K through fifth

Boone Central School opening dates for 2017-18 will be different for different grade levels due to construction and renovations on the Albion campus.

On Tuesday night, July 11, the School Board approved a modified school calendar as recommended by the Superintendent Nicole Hardwick.

Middle school (grades 6-8) and high school (grades 9-12) will start classes Aug. 30.

Preschool and elementary (Pre-K through fifth grade) will start classes on Sept. 5, due to possible factors that could delay completion of the elementary classroom renovations.

All staff members will report for duty Aug. 23.

Except for the preschool and elementary start dates being later, the school year will be following “Calendar A” for all staff inservice, holidays and special event dates.