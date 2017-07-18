Anderson receives First Dollar Plaque

Jordan Anderson, owner of JRK Electric, was given a First Dollar Plaque at the Petersburg Community Club meeting held last Tuesday, July 11, 2017.Anderson, who lives in the Newman Grove area, stated he was very excited to be in Petersburg and is seeing new customers. He felt that after 13 years it was time to begin his own business. He had previously been employed in Lincoln and Norfolk.President Jim Leifeld said, “We’re happy to have you in Petersburg. We know you will be an asset to our community.”Allen Thorberg said he has signed the contract for the 2018 Petersburg Carnival Days, June 26 and 27.Dennis Lynch expects to have a new Ferris wheel when he comes here next summer. He is presently having one made in the Czech Republic.