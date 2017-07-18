Local area drivers win at Combine Derby, other fair races

Local and area drivers claimed many of the top prizes in the Boone County Fair Combine Demolition Derby, Two-Car Chain Races and Trailer Races Monday night, July 10.

Alexandria Wegener of Lindsay won first place in the combine demo derby with the blue “Old Henry” combine. Nathan Classen of Humphrey placed second, and Kyle Wegener was third.

In the two-car chain races, Matt Christensen and John Wagner of Albion won first place. Randy and Jason Sheldon of Spalding placed second, and David Carraher and Matt Glaser of Spalding finished third.

A total of 10 teams competed in the two-car chain races.

Dan Lueken of Albion was first of the eight entries in the trailer races, followed by Matt Christensen of Albion, second, and Tony Eckman of Columbus, third.

Following are the complete results for each event:

Combine Demo Derby — 1. Alexandria Wegener, Lindsay; 2. Nathan Classen, Humphrey; 3. Kyle Wegener, Lindsay; 4. Keith Prothman, Albion; 5. Payton Beierman, Albion; 6. Craig Prothman, Albion; 7. Brent Pribnow, Albion.

Two-Car Chain Races — 1. Matt Christensen and John Wagner, Albion; 2. Randy and Jason Sheldon, Spalding; 3. David Carraher and Matt Glaser, Spalding; 4. Dan Lueken and Randy Nelson, Albion; 5, Brant Marisch and Jason Craver, Spalding; 6. Bryan Bruland and Tanner Pelster, Albion; 7. Landon Hemmer, Lindsay; 8. Scott Dearman, Cedar Rapids; 9. Logan Kohl and Michael Brengelman, Albion; 10. Tony Eckmann, Columbus; 11. Tyler Osmera and Travis Stizek.

Trailer Race: 1. Dan Lueken, Albion; 2. Matt Christensen, Albion; 3. Tony Eckmann, Columbus; 4. Tervor Collins, Fullerton; 5. Landen Hemmer, Lindsay; 6. Justin Christensen, Albion; 7. Bryan Bruland, Albion; 8. Michael Bruland, Albion.