Local students tour Europe with Nebraska Ambassadors

In June, the Nebraska Ambassadors of Music spent two weeks touring and performing in seven countries in Europe: England, France, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Italy, and Germany.St. Edward students Maya Baker and Roy Cummings and Boone Central students Olivia Groeteke, Scott Wright and Stephanie Wright, joined Boone Central vocal music director Michele Wright traveling with the group.The 2017 Nebraska Ambassadors of Music (NAM) included 250 students and adults. Groups included a 20-piece string orchestra, a 140-piece concert band, and a 140-voice choir. Many students participated in both an instrumental ensemble and the choir. Students from throughout Nebraska were nominated by their music directors to be eligible for the group. The Nebraska Ambassadors travel to Europe every two years.The tour included stops in London, Paris, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Venice, Italy, and Rothenburg, Germany.