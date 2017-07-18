Meeting Wednesday on downtown revitalization

A meeting of Albion’s Downtown Revitalization Advisory Committee is being held today, Wednesday, July 19, at 12 noon in the Boone County Development Agency offices.

Last Wednesday, July 12, local residents were invited to an open house at the BCDA office to view potential downtown improvements. The participants placed stickers of various colors on the pictures they liked, or didn’t like.

A total of 24 people attended the four-hour open house hosted by JEO Consulting Engineers. Local residents were able to provide their thoughts and input on the possible improvements.

At today’s meeting, the DTR committee and JEO representatives will again be present to discuss input from the open house, and any revisions that are needed in the concept plan.

Anyone having comments they would like to direct to JEO can do this by visiting http://www.albiondtr.mysidewalk.com.