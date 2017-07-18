Special meeting on senior center this Friday

A special meeting on the future of the Albion Senior Center will be held this Friday, July 21, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the center.

The senior center board announced at the end of June that the center could close at the end of July due to lack of attendance.

“We will be welcoming the ideas and thoughts of all area residents on how to effectively keep the senior center open,” said manager Lisa Hallberg.

“This meeting is urgent if our community is willing to see the center stay open,” added Hallberg. “We believe it is a vital part of our community that serves wonderful people and provides a great service.”