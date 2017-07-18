News

Traveling Children’s Museum now on display here

July 18, 2017
Interior view of the Nebraska Mobile Children's Museum.
If you’re reading this on Tuesday or Wednesday, July 18-19,there’s still time to visit the Truckin’ Through Nebraska Mobile Children’s Museum.
The interactive museum is open here through 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Third and Main Streets.
The facility was open Tuesday, July 18, from 4-8 p.m. It is also open from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Albion Chamber of Commerce President Barb Krohn reported that a sufficient number of volunteers stepped up to help operate the museum.
Exterior view of the mobile children's museum.
