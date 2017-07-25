Albion Cornerstone Srs. vie in Area 6

Albion Cornerstone Legion Senior baseball team was battling back in the consolation bracket since losing its opener in the Class C Area 6 Senior Tournament at Palmer.

Albion dropped the opener to Utica-Beaver Creek, 5-3, last Friday, but then cam back to defeat Superior 2-1 on Saturday and crush Lawrence-Inland 13-0 on Sunday night.

They made it to Tuesday night’s championship game with a 9-0 Monday night win over Sutton.

Cornerstone coach Lowell Imus said his squad was playing up to its capabilities Saturday through Monday, and he was optimistic going into Tuesday night’s match-up against top-seeded PWG.

