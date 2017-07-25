Area youth attend Art Camp session

Albion Area Arts Council sponsored the first of three art camps with Jerene Kruse last week at her studio east of Albion. Third through fifth graders attending the first camp were (front, l.-r.) Grace Murray, Abraham Camp, Grant Kuta and Emma Erskine, and (back) Sarah Mueller, Ciera Predmore, Taylor Beierman, teacher Jerene Kruse, Cameron Camp, Jayla Iburg and Tony DeWitt. They spent the three days completing seven projects using the themes “Nebraska 150” and “Home.” They finished stepping stones, glazed tiles, a leaf texture tile, a mini house painting, a Nebraska collage, a tape painting and a thunderbird resist. Students were also treated to a visit to the Boone County Historical Museum, songs with Pat Boilesen, and trip to the Atwood farm for stories about pioneer days with Arnie Johnson and Gene Atwood.