Bash in the Burg to be Aug. 5

Lemon Fresh Day, a band from Omaha, will be providing the music for the ninth annual Petersburg Bash in the Burg on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. The street dance will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the Main Street. Lemon Fresh Day was formed in 1998 and provides a mix of all music styles and genres.

Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Gates open at 2 p.m., followed by the exhibition boxing event at 2:30 p.m.

New this year is a kid’s barbecue contest which starts at 12 noon.

Details and contestant forms are available at raevalleymarket.com or Facebook: @PburgBash.

Admission includes sampling, activities and dance entry.

The event is held at the downtown park on Main Street.