Classifieds

FOR SALE

HOUSE FOR SALE: Price reduced. 1,366 sq. feet, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom, two car detached garage. 439 S. 2nd St., Albion, NE. Call 402-340-2578.



HELP WANTED

OPERATIONS SPECIALIST needed by Tallgrass Energy, Albion. Responsible for installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression pipeline and compressor stations. To apply, go to: www.tallgrassenergylp.com. Job ID: 1160.

LOAN DEPARTMENT position available at Boone County Bank, full time position for a personable and motivated individual interested in providing excellent customer service. Apply in person at Boone County Bank, 103 S. 4th Street, Albion, or by mail to PO Box 109, Albion, NE 68620-0109.

OPENINGS FOR CNAs, full and part-time, and Childcare Provider, part-time, at Boone County Health Center, Albion. Apply online at www.boonecohealth.org, or send resume to Jennifer Beierman, 723 W. Fairview St., PO Box 151, Albion, NE 68620, phone 402-395-3130, email jbeierman@boonecohealth.org. EOE.

HELP WANTED: Wait staff at the Albion Country Club. Preferably over 16 years of age. Call Lynda at 402-395-2493.

HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR: Excavating contractor seeking full time and/or part-time heavy equipment operator. Must be willing to perform physical labor and run a variety of machines. Agricultural background helpful. CDL preferred. Must have clean driving record. Competitive wages based on experience. Equal Opportunity Employer. Please send resume or information to kohlinc@megavision.com. Or contact Buffy at 402-352-5779 for an application.

HELP WANTED: Local CDL driver, Elgin location. Hazmat endorsement required. Hauling propane and fuel products. Full time employment. Hourly pay plus a benefits package. Contact Jerry at 402-843-5621, Sapp Bros. Petroleum Inc.

BOONE CENTRAL SCHOOL is accepting applications for the following position(s): Part-time and/or full time custodial and/or maintenance. Application form may be picked up at school or downloaded at www.boonecentral.org. Please contact the superintendent’s office for further details, 402-395-2134. Submit applications to Nicole Hardwick, Superintendent, Boone Central Schools, P.O. Box 391, Albion, NE 68620. Boone Central School District is an equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employer.

MISCELLANEOUS

BIRTHRIGHT (alternative to abortion): Problem pregnancy and need help? Call 402-379-1004. Office hours: weekdays 2-5 p.m.; Thurs. 7-8 p.m.; Sat. 10-11 a.m. Birthright, Skyview Medical Center, 1009 N. 15th St., Norfolk, NE 68701. 19tfc