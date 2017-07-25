Glendora I. Bell

Glendora “Glenny” Irene Bell, 83, of Stromsburg, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017 at her home.

She is survived by her husband- Sam of Stromsburg; two daughters- Melissa and Kirk Kunze of Long Pine; Jane and Bill Wernsman of Loveland, CO; three sons: James and Kris Bell of Lancaster, CA; Thomas and Shelly Bell of South Sioux City; and John and Adina Bell of Omaha; 17 grandchildren and five great grandchildre; two sisters: Claudette Slaughter of Pueblo, CO and Charlotte Brancon of Denver, CO.

Glenny was preceded in death by her parents and brother Elvin Clausen.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Stromsburg Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Kerry Relihan officiating. Burial was in the Stromsburg Cemetery.

Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Polk was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.