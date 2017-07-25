Mary M. Channer

Mary Maude Channer, 85, of St. Edward, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 at Boone County Health Center, Albion

She is survived by four children: Kim (Lynn) Channer of Arthur; Sherry Gray of Genoa; Kandi (Todd) Bremer of St. Edward; Dawn Stephens of Des Moines; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two brothers Bill (Connie) Cornwell of Albion; Jap (Pat) Cornwell of Columbus; sister Edie (Elmer) Knutson of El Paso, TX; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon, her parents, father and mother-in-law Charles and Myrtle Channer; daughter-in-law Sandy Channer; son-in-law Bill Gray; brothers Les and Jim Cornwell; sister Dorothy Channer; brother-in-law Bill Channer; sisters-in-law Alice Leimer and Muriel Cornwell; nieces Sharyn Knutson and Susan Leimer; and nephew Donald Cornwell.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 21, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward with Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Burial followed at the Main Cemetery in Belgrade.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.