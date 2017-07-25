Nona R. Purcell, 80, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at her home.

Nona is survived by her three children: Kimberly (Scott) Kruse of Amarillo, TX; Debra (Scott) Opfer of Lincoln; David (Michelle) Purcell of Columbus; 11 grandchildren: Jessica (Caleb) Childress, Katie Kruse, Timothy (Alanna) Opfer, Michael (fiancé Laura Dennis) Purcell, Alison (Harrison) Walden, Molly Kruse, Matthew Kruse, Andrew Purcell, Isaac Purcell, Jonathan Opfer, Mattie Purcell; two great granddaughters: Sloane Kruse and Sutter Childress; an uncle Gene (Dorothy) Atwood of Albion; and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her mother Helen E. Wallick, father Myron “Bud” Morgan, step-father John Stone, and step-father Ivan Wallick.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 21, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Albion with Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of arrangement.