Richard D. Wallick

Richard Dale Wallick, 77, of Columbus, passed away July 18, 2017 at the Columbus Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Survivors include his children; Jeff (Diane) Wallick of Tipton, IA; Tim (Karen) Wallick, of Columbus; Terry Wallick of Hoskins and Tracy (Jeanie) Wallick of York; sister Donna Klopnieski of Columbus; brother-in-law David Krause of Yankton, SD; sisters-in-law Marilyn Wallick of Algona, IA and Diane Wallick of Vallisca, IA; 15 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Merle Wallick; one sister Bonnie Krause and two brothers Jim and Loren ‘Bud’ Wallick and one brother-in-law, Raymond Klopnieski.

Memorial services were held Monday, July 24, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus with Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at a later time.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg was in charge of arrangements.