Albion Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Back to School Cash event next Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the downtown mini-park.

Students who bring their report cards will receive a $1 “Back to School Cash” certificate for each “A” and “E” on their final 2016-17 school year report card, up to $20.

Back to School Cash is redeemable only at chamber member businesses and only until Aug. 17, 2017.