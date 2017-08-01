Boone Central School project in final 30 days

Boone Central School construction was down to the final four weeks by Monday, July 31.

High school and middle school classes are set to start Aug. 30, and elementary classes will begin Sept. 5.

There is a lot of work left to do, but site manager Bruce Niessen said good progress is being made.

“The remodel (elementary wings) is tough,” said Niessen. “Remodels are always tough and tight, but all things considered it’s not looking too bad.”

An average of 98 people per day have been working on site, logging about 950 man hours per day, for the past four weeks.

“We would probably have more, but then people would be working on top of each other,” Niessen said. “We try to schedule so that one trade follows another in a given section.”

In the elementary wings, where demolition was completed about eight weeks ago, all concrete has been poured, and Niessen said he expects all drywall to be hung by the end of the week. All exterior window frames have been installed.

Primary structural work has been completed in the new construction area on the east. This includes the new gym, kitchen, commons area, snack bar, restrooms, administrative offices, locker rooms, weight room and wrestling room.

Niessen said he was expecting a final State Fire Marshall inspection of this area by Thursday, Aug. 3.

