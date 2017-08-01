Commissioners start budget work

Boone County Commissioners started work Monday, July 31, on the 2017-18 county budget with Rick Martinsen, CPA.

The board looked at preliminary numbers, based on budget requests from each county department.

Initial numbers showed a total tax request of $3,415,824, which would be $219,205 lower than last year. However, commissioners noted that the microsurfacing of asphalt county roads will not be done until August, with payment coming out of the 2017-18 budget. The $190,620 needed for microsurfacing was added back into the new budget, so it currently shows $28,585 less in total budget request

Commissioners noted other items to be budgeted in 2017-18, including remodeling of the county jail and planning for a possible new livestock building at the fairgrounds.

The new budget will reflect a 14 percent increase in the county’s health insurance premium rates, as well as wage adjustments approved at the July 26 meeting.

Boone County Historical Society officers Pat Boilesen and Mary Jane Noble submitted a request to levy $8,500 to support Historical Museum expenses for 2017-18.

Further review of the new budget will be conducted in August, and final valuations will be available by Aug. 21 so tax rates can be computed.

Commissioners adopted a resolution to schedule a public hearing for the new budget at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

In a separate matter, commissioners approved a recommendation by Tanya Sharp, Boone County Health Center CEO, to reduce the number on the Boone County Health Center Board of Trustees from seven members to five.

Read more in the Aug. 2 Albion News Print and E-Editions.