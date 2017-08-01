Petersburg Rescue gets new chest compression unit

Petersburg Rescue Unit recently acquired a new Physio-Control LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System to support their efforts. This life saving tool will benefit patients and rescuers by enabling continuous constant chest compressions in cardiac resuscitations. The system has been used in more than 80 countries.

EMT Karrie Fogelman said, “We are looking forward to adding this compression system to our operations.”

Unit Captain Kim Fangman added, “Both our patients and personnel will benefit from this device’s unique abilities to provide lifesaving services effectively.”

Unit members and Dr. Sean Kohl attended a hands-on workshop last Wednesday, July 26 in the Petersburg Fire Hall.

The machine is an arch shaped apparatus which is placed on a patient having cardiac issues. The compression unit, when placed on the chest, will provide correct compressions automatically and continually for 45 minutes.

This system was made possible through a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

