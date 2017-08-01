‘Shop Hop’ considered successful

Boone County Shop Hop was held for the first time from July 10 to July 19, and organizers considered it successful for a first year event.

Participation was estimated at 50 to 75 total shoppers.

A total of eight shoppers visited each of the more than 50 participating businesses located in Albion, Cedar Rapids, Petersburg and St. Edward during the 10-day period. They were eligible for a grand prize drawing.

Designed as a passport program, shoppers were invited to pick up a “passport booklet” at any participating business. They then had the businesses stamp their booklet when they visited them in each town.

Individuals who collected at least one stamp per community were eligible to receive a Boone County Goodie Bag.

In addition, those who visited all businesses were eligible for drawings for the grand prize ($200 in Boone County Bucks); first prize ($100 in Boone County Bucks) and second prize ($50 in Boone County Bucks).

At the end, shoppers were required to fill out the form inside the passport and turn it in by July 21 to the business designated in each town.

Dates have already been set for next year’s Shop Hop. It will be held July 16-27, 2018.