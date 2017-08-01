St. Michael’s registration set Aug. 9

St. Michael’s School registration and enrollment verification day for preschool through eighth grade students will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents of students who will be attending St. Michael’s are asked to stop at the office during this time to pick up forms for the new school year. Kindergarten and seventh grade physical forms and all updated immunization records are due Aug. 9.

First day of classes for St. Michael’s kindergarten through eighth grade will be Thursday, Aug. 17, with a 12 noon dismissal.