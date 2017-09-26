Albion city sales tax receipts set another record

Albion had more than $60,000 in city sales tax receipts for July 2017, pushing the total receipts for 2016-17 to $717,201 — another new record.City sales tax receipts for 2016-17 were $9,759 more than the previous fiscal year total of $707,442. The year-to-year increase was 1.4 percent.July 2017 sales tax receipts of $60,022 were up about $1,400 or about two percent from the previous July.Albion had five months in the 2016-17 fiscal year when tax receipts declined, but sales finished the year strong with increases in each of the final four months (April through July)This marked the fourth consecutive year-to-year increase in city sales tax receipts since 2012-13.Motor vehicle sales tax receipts for July were $2,832, off by $2,578 from the June motor vehicle sales tax total of $5,410.Motor vehicle sales tax for the full fiscal year totaled $53,501, all of which is committed to the Street Fund.All other sales tax revenues are allocated based on a formula approved by taxpayers.Following is the sales tax allocation for the complete 2016-17 fiscal year:•?Capital Improvements ($0.0075), $367,467•?Economic Development ($0.0025), $75,000•?Pool Bond ($0.0025), $110,617• Fire Department ($0.0015), $66,370•?Police Department ($0.0005), $22,123•?City Hall ($0.00025), $11,062•?Library ($0.00025), $11,062.