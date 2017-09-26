Staff and management of Cedar Rapids State Bank broke ground last Tuesday, Sept. 19, for a new branch bank building at Spalding. The building is to be completed in 2018.
Caitlin Jerabek, a Spalding native, will handle design and construction management for the project.
Shown in the above photo during the ground breaking are, l.-r., future branch manager Katrina Glaser, and bank directors Ginette Small, Matt Paulsen, John Morrow, Dave Christensen, Kate Sullivan and Mike Sullivan. Not pictured is director Tim Kayton.
Bank to add branch at Spalding
Staff and management of Cedar Rapids State Bank broke ground last Tuesday, Sept. 19, for a new branch bank building at Spalding. The building is to be completed in 2018.