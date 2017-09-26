Bank to add branch at Spalding

Staff and management of Cedar Rapids State Bank broke ground last Tuesday, Sept. 19, for a new branch bank building at Spalding. The building is to be completed in 2018.

Caitlin Jerabek, a Spalding native, will handle design and construction management for the project.

Shown in the above photo during the ground breaking are, l.-r., future branch manager Katrina Glaser, and bank directors Ginette Small, Matt Paulsen, John Morrow, Dave Christensen, Kate Sullivan and Mike Sullivan. Not pictured is director Tim Kayton.