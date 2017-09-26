Boone County ranks in Nebraska’s ‘healthiest places’

Boone and Antelope counties in Nebraska were recently named to a top 10 list of the state’s healthiest places by an organization called SmartAssetTM in a life insurance study.Boone County ranked sixth in the overall index, while Antelope County ranked fifth overall. To find America’s healthiest places, SmartAsset considered the factors of length of life, health behaviors and healthcare access.Boone County ranked first in the state in terms of healthcare access, with a ratio of 148 primary care physicians (PCP) per 100,000 residents.Boone County ranked fourth for healthiest behaviors, as measured by three data points: the percentage of adults that are current smokers, the percentage of adults that are obese, and the percentage of adults that report binge or heavy drinking.While the county had a good rating for length of life, it ranked 29th among all of Nebraska’s counties in this category.