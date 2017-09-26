Sentinel to mark 30 years in Albion

It all started with an idea.Wayne Buller started selling steel buildings out of the basement of his Albion home back in 1987.Back then, he was selling buildings supplied by other manufacturers. He didn’t start fabricating steel frames for the buildings until 1995.There were many changes along the way. The staff worked out of a downtown Albion business building in the mid-1990s before moving to the company’s first plant southeast of town in 1997. That first plant building was about 22,500 square feet. Today, the plant is more than three times that size.Buller’s first plant/warehouse employee was the late Lynn Iverson. Joining the company soon after were Tracy Coakes and Dave Woebbecke, who are both 24-year employees of Sentinel Buildings.The current General Manager of Sentinel Building Systems, Scott Stuhlmiller, joined the company in 1998 and has seen much of the company’s growth.Sentinel will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a public open house on Friday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its plant south of Albion on Highway 39.