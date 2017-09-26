Valero Foundation buys new equipment for BCHC

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) received a grant recently from the Valero Energy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Valero Energy Corporation, to purchase two new video laryngoscopes.Valero operates the Valero Renewables-Albion ethanol plant.The video laryngoscopes will be used at the health center to place breathing tubes so patients can breathe during surgery or after a critical injury.“Our old video laryngoscope was functional, but no longer state of the art equipment,” said Steve Wooden, CRNA. “The new equipment will be state of the art for many years to come”The video laryngoscope provides a video so staff can see the patient’s vocal chords and avoid possible issues while placing the breathing tube.The video laryngoscope allows the breathing tube to be placed on the first try 93.6 percent of the time. Success on the first attempt is vital, because it is closely linked with better results for patients.