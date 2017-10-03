Area farmers starting on harvest

Some harvesting of high moisture corn and dryland soybeans was underway in the Albion area last week.Early reports indicate a good quality soybean crop, with dryland yields in the range of 50 to 55 bushels per acre, and irrigated bean yields mostly at 60 to 70 bushels per acre.Abundant rainfall during August helped the soybean yields this fall, according to crop scouts.During dry weather last week, soybean moisture was ranging from 12 to 14 percent. Green stems on the bean plants were causing some problems for harvesters.Most corn fields remain at high moisture levels, above 25 percent.There were good reports of tonnage yields during silage cutting earlier in September.Rainfall of one inch or more slowed harvest during the weekend of September 30 – Oct. 1 in the Boone County area, followed by more than an inch of rain Monday and Tuesday.