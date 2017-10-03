BCHC Wellness Walk will be Friday

Boone County Health Center will sponsor its annual Wellness Walk on Friday, Oct. 6, from 12:10 to 12:45 p.m. at the Boone Central track.

This event is free to everyone who would like to participate. Pre-registration is required at getmeregistered.com.

The schedule includes stretching from 12:10 to 12:20 p.m., followed by the walk from 12:20 to 12:40. A sack lunch will be provided to participants at 12:45 p.m.