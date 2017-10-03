Boone Central Spirit Week starts Sunday, Oct. 8

Boone Central High School’s annual “Spirit Week” celebration will begin this Sunday afternoon, Oct. 8, with the wall decorating competition among high school classes.

The week’s events will lead up to the annual Color Day Coronation and Dance on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Wall decorating starts at 4 p.m. this Sunday, and afterward students will be painting business windows downtown. Student council members have arranged the downtown window painting.

The wall decorating will be judged by faculty on Monday, Oct. 9.

Each day during Spirit Week, Oct. 9-13, students and teachers will be encouraged to participate in dress-up theme days.

The dress up days and themes are as follows:

• Monday, Oct. 9 — Thousand Island (Hawaiian)

• Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Ranch Dressing (Cowboy)

• Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Caesar (Toga – must wear shorts and shirt under the toga)

• Thursday, Oct. 12 — Blue Cheese (Class Color) — freshmen, green; sophomores, blue; juniors, purple; seniors, white

• Friday, Oct. 13 — House Dressing (Cardinal Crazy).

Class competition points will be awarded to classes according to the highest percentage of students participating in the dress up days. .

At the end of each day, each class will select their best-dressed rep, and teachers will meet in the commons area for judging.

Students will vote for Color Day royalty on Monday, Oct. 9.

Color Day practice will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10, during activity period.

The Color Day Pep Rally will be held Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. in the new gym.

Color Day Coronation will be held in the new gym at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. The dance will follow at 9 p.m. and continue until 12 midnight. Doors will be locked at 9:30 p.m.

The post Color Day party will be hosted by SADD in the commons area and multipurpose gyms from midnight until 2:30 am. Doors will lock at 12:30 a.m., and students will not be allowed in after that.