Brodersen district champ, state golf qualifier

Abby Brodersen’s freshman golf season has been one highlight after another.

Her first high school competition. First high school medal. First high school gold medal.

And, now, you can add first district tournament gold medal.

Brodersen stared down all competition Monday and turned in a championship performance in the Class C-2 District tournament at Fremont Golf Club.

While the weather was not exactly pleasant, or conducive to low scoring, it didn’t seem to bother Brodersen much. The Card frosh was one of just two players to break 100 in the tournament, edging Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s Cecan Porter 94-95 for the district crown.

With the victory, Brodersen qualifies for her first state tournament berth. The Class C State Tournament will be held October 9-10 at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Course.

Brodersen was a model of consistency, shooting 47 on both her front and back nines. Porter opened with a 45 on her first nine, but faded to a 50 on her back side.

Boone Central placed 8th in the 12-team field with a team total of 502. Other scoring for the Cardinals was: Ashley Mewhirter (130), Maggie Cleveland (137) and Lauren Kohtz (141).