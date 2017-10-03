EMTs get training in simulator

UNMC’s innovative simulator truck, based in Norfolk specializing in bringing emergency advanced trauma and cardiac life support care to rural Nebraska, was in Petersburg on Sept. 25, 2017.Ten Petersburg Rescue Unit personnel, Jared Seier, Jennifer Leifeld, Mike Prothman, Karrie Fogelman, Angie Simons, Neil Baumgartner, Dale Salber, Rod Stuhr, Kim Fangman and Jim Leifeld, attended. Instructor A. J. Kluthe, paramedic and nurse, also assisted.Scott Bonsall, a Norfolk fireman and paramedic, said the trailer had been in use since July with simulations as factual as possible. Exercises on the life-like manikins included coding, CPR, and reactions to medications. Authentic bowel and lung sounds are replicated and the manikins are capable of speaking as well as living or dying. WiFi is connected with up to 50 scenarios possible.Cost of the two manikins used was $75,000 for the large one with blinking eyes, and $30,000 for the other.The trailer is provided through a $5.5 million grant from the Leona and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust which terminates in 2018.Bonsall stated he loves coming to small communities and giving personnel the opportunity to experience situations that may not be available to them. If training is not given locally, unit members would have to travel and add an additional burden on local squads.