Local Loup Power linemen helped restore Florida power

Two local Loup Public Power District linemen, Adam Babl and Cameron Knopik of Albion, were part of the effort to restore power in Florida after Hurricane Irma.They were among 13 volunteers from Loup who made the trip with eight trucks.They left Nebraska Saturday, Sept. 9, after meeting other linemen from Lincoln and Grand Island in Lincoln.They reached their first destination, Tallahassee, FL, on Sept. 11, spending three days there before moving on to Ocala, FL, where the damage was worse.The crews worked 16 to 18 hour days in mostly hot and humid conditions, but the people were very friendly and appreciative, said Adam. Both said they were happy to have the opportunity to help people recover after the hurricane.They were welcomed home on Thursday, Sept. 21.