Possible tornado hit in Boone County

Damage from a possible tornado overnight was discovered Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, along Highway 39 northwest of St. Edward.At a farm owned by Nick Gasper, on the east side of Highway 39, the storm completely destroyed one grain bin and deposited most of it in a cornfield to the northeast.Two other grain bins and a quonset building were also damaged at the Gasper farm. Dave Warner also had damage at a farmstead on the west side of Highway 39.The damage followed a path from southwest to northeast, showing evidence of damage as far south as Highway 56.The area received more than a half inch of rain from Monday night’s storms.