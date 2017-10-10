Big turnout for Jeff Bussey benefit

Many friends, family, fellow teachers and former students turned out to wish Jeff Bussey well during a benefit in his honor last Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.Attendance was estimated at more than 950 people.The crew of 30 Knights of Columbus members kept busy serving about 300 pounds of roast beef in about three hours.All proceeds from this event will be used to assist with Jeff’s medical expenses for cancer treatment.