Boone Central Color Day will be Saturday, Oct. 14

Boone Central High School’s “Spirit Week” celebration began Sunday afternoon, Oct. 8, with the annual wall decorating competition among high school classes.

It will lead up to the annual Color Day Coronation and Dance on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The wall decorating was judged by faculty on Monday, Oct. 9, and results will be announced at Color Day.

Each day during Spirit Week, Oct. 9-13, students and teachers will be encouraged to participate in dress-up theme days.

Dress up days and themes were Thousand Island (Hawaiian) on Monday, and Ranch Dressing (Cowboy) on Tuesday. Wednesday is “Toga” day.

Thursday, Oct. 12 will be Blue Cheese (Class Color) — freshmen, green; sophomores, blue; juniors, purple; seniors, white.

Friday, Oct. 13, will be House Dressing (Cardinal Crazy).

Class competition points will be awarded to classes according to the highest percentage of students participating in the dress up days. .

At the end of each day, each class will select their best-dressed rep, and teachers will meet in the commons area for judging.

The Color Day Pep Rally will be held Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. in the new gym.

All senior class members will be honored at the annual Color Day Coronation Saturday evening, Oct. 14, in the school gym. The dance will follow at 9 p.m. and continue until 12 midnight. Doors will be locked at 9:30 p.m.

The post Color Day party will be hosted by SADD in the commons area and multipurpose gyms from midnight until 2:30 am. Doors will lock at 12:30 a.m., and students will not be allowed in after that.