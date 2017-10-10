Petersburg area residents were among the 300 visitors attending open house at the Sentinel Building Systems plant at Albion on Manufacturing Day last Friday, Oct. 6.
Above, Shirley and Vet Stuhr and Larry and Joanie Luettel listen as Mark Prososki, manufacturing manager, explains the process of making I-beams.
Locals attend Sentinel open house
Petersburg area residents were among the 300 visitors attending open house at the Sentinel Building Systems plant at Albion on Manufacturing Day last Friday, Oct. 6.