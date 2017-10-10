Sentinel hosts 300 for open house

Sentinel Building Systems hosted about 300 visitors for an open house at its Albion plant to celebrate National Manufacturing Day last Friday, Oct. 6.This open house also marked the 30th anniversary of Sentinel’s operations in Albion, which began with Wayne Buller in 1987.Visitors were able to see many of the newest processes at Sentinel, including the weld machine for making I-beams, roll-form machines for making pulins and steel sheeting, the trim line, the high definition plasma cutting system, paint room, load-out and all other sections of the plant.About 50 of the open house visitors were student groups from Boone Central, Riverside and Twin River high schools.Scott Stuhlmiller, Sentinel’s general manager, said the open houses are planned each year to make people aware of the company and its products, and to point out the opportunities that local manufacturing provides. Sentinel is a partner in Boone Central Career Academies and a sponsor of its new advanced welding program.The company markets its all-steel building primarily through dealers, and now has about 125 dealers in eight states. It serves both the agricultural and commercial building markets.Sentinel is now a subsidiary of Ag Growth International (AGI) based in Winnipeg, Canada. AGI purchased Sentinel and other divisions of Global Industries in April of 2017.