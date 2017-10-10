Wet weather slows harvest

Wet weather since late September has significantly slowed the corn and soybean harvest in the Boone County area.

Corn and soybean harvest has become a much slower process than usual this fall for most Boone County area farmers.

Intermittent wet weather has slowed the process, with more than 4.9 inches of rainfall since Sept. 25. Some area farmers have harvested small amounts, while some have not yet started.

Skies were clear Saturday and Sunday, but conditions were cloudy and cool Monday, with an additional quarter of an inch of rain recorded.

Soybean harvest was starting in the last week of September, and an estimated 10 percent of the crop had been harvested in the Boone County area by Monday, Oct. 9. Dryland soybean yields were running at 50 bushels per acre to the low 60s, while irrigated soybean yields were generally above 70 bushels per acre.

Due to the wet weather, pod drop, or pod rupture, was a concern for some area soybean growers.

Corn moisture was around 20 percent for some dryland fields, while irrigated corn was 25 to 28 percent. No yield estimates were available.