BC/NG earns berth in grid playoffs

In a bizarre game that featured 30 penalties for 260 yards – yes, that is correct, 30 for 260 – Boone Central/Newman Grove maintained its composure and clinched the C1-6 District championship and a state playoff berth with a 36-19 victory over Scotus Friday at Columbus.

While both teams enjoyed stretches of offensive success, despite the blizzard of yellow flags, it was two plays not involving the Cardinal offense that turned the tide in favor of Boone Central/Newman Grove.

Card linebacker Levi Krueger picked off a Scotus pass attempt and zipped 16 yards for a touchdown, boosting a 14-13 BC/NG edge to 21-13 with 2:09 remaining in the first half.

Boone Central/Newman Grove got a jolt from special teams play midway through the third quarter, as Weston Choat recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown that expanded the Cardinal advantage to 28-13.

“A testament to the growth of these young men. Our message all week was about perseverance, and they finally adjusted to the adversity and made plays when they needed to,” commented BC/NG Coach Mark Hudson. “All three phases – offense, defense, special teams – scoring was a very big part of keeping our positivity going.”

Scotus, which had won three straight district titles, had an outside shot at a fourth and took the early lead with a 54-yard scoring drive capped by Tyler Palmer’s 28-yard pass to Braden Labenz with 9:40 remaining in the first period. The PAT kick failed.

Boone Central/Newman Grove wasted no time answering, as the Cardinals charged 60 yards in six plays, Dylan Gentrup lofting a 47-yard TD pass to Cody Nelson for the touchdown. Will Frey's PAT

gave BC/NG a 7-6 edge.

The teams traded interceptions to end the first quarter and Scotus again put the pressure on the Cards with Palmer’s 12-yard touchdown run two minutes into the second period. Zack Beierman kicked the PAT for a 13-7 Shamrock lead.

Back bounced BC/NG on the ensuing possession, Nelson outleaping a Scotus defender to snare a 20-yard TD pass from Gentrup with 7:10 remaining in the first half.

Krueger followed with his defensive heroics, putting the Cardinals ahead 21-13, but Scotus made one more challenge prior to intermission. Boosted by Eric Mustard’s 32-yard run, the Shamrocks drove to the BC/NG five-yard line before Frey recovered a Palmer fumble on the last play of the half.

Boone Central/Newman Grove’s offense was stymied on the first series of the second half, but the Cardinal defense also held and Choat’s recovery of the blocked punt gave the Cardinals the two-score lead, 28-13.

Scotus fought back, with Palmer threading through defenders on a 40-yard touchdown run that trimmed the lead to 28-19 with 6:49 to play in the third period.

That set up likely the pivotal offensive foray of the contest. Boone Central/Newman Grove took possession at its own 20-yard line and churned 72 yards on 12 running plays before Gentrup fired an eight-yard touchdown pass to Frey, completing the 6:05 march. Gentrup ran for the two-point conversion and 36-19 lead.

The Boone Central/Newman Grove defense finished off the victory in the final stanza. Gentrup intercepted a Palmer pass to end one threat, while Choat and Garrett Cornwell led a stuff of Mustard on a fourth-down attempt to end Scotus’ final possession.

Further details in Print & Online editions of Albion News