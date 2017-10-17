Entering its fourth year, the Boone County Big Give grows by two, from 23 to 25 charitable organizations for 2017.
During this years’ event, gifts will be accepted Monday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 2 at all county bank locations and organization locations.
Specific projects, individual event details and more information will be announced as the Big Give dates draw closer.
Big Give will have 25 county organizations taking part
