Boone Central cross country runners were very successful in the C2 District meet last Thursday in O’Neill.The Cardinal girls team (above) were district champs and will be competing at 12 noon this Friday, Oct. 27, at Kearney.Jonny Lindgren was individual runner-up in the boys district race, and he will run at 1 p.m. this Friday in Kearney.See the Albion News Sports Section for details.