Cardinal runners excel in C-2 District competition

In a season that saw Boone Central/Newman Grove’s cross country runners build on better and better performances, everything peaked Thursday with tremendous performances and success in the C-2 District championships at O’Neill.

The Cardinal girls, led by three precocious freshmen, qualified for the state championships with a district title and gold medal winner, and another BC/NG frosh, Jonny Lindgren, earned his own state berth in the boys competition.

“We had another spectacular day! Not only was the weather really nice, our kids came to compete!” Card Coach Tom Dickey exclaimed. “They knew beforehand that they would be in quite a tussle just to qualify for state. For such a young team, they handled the pressurer like true champions! They just let their feet do the talking!”

Sam Weeder and Jordan Stopak again led the charge for the BC/NG girls. Weeder took gold medal honors with a time of 20:17 – school #1 all-time on the O’Neill course – and Stopak was right behind to claim second place in 20:20. Freshman Autumn Simons was 14th in 22:04 and Katie Goodwater 22nd in 22:34.

Lindgren ran a big second half of the boys race to finish as the runner-up in 17:21, and Bradley Schindel used a scintillating kick to place 16th in a time of 18:33.

The Boone Central/Newman Grove girls will compete at 12 noon Friday in the Nebraska State Championships at the Kearney Country Club. Lindgren will be in the boys race at approximately 1 p.m.

Complete results in Print & Online editions of Albion News