Color Day Royalty announced at Boone Central

Royalty were crowned during the annual Color Day Coronation at Boone Central High School Saturday evening, Oct. 14.

The Royal Court included (front) King Dylan Gentrup, son of Roger and Nicole Gentrup, and Queen Nicole Woebbecke, daughter of Dave and Kim Woebbecke, with pages Trisha Winter, daughter of Matthew and Laisha Winter, and Collin Lozier, son of Jacob and Jessica Lozier. Attendants (back, l.-r.) are Paige Ketteler, daughter of Randy and Margo Ketteler; Jesse Sullivan, son of Tom and Yetta Sullivan; Michael Murcek, son of Dustin and Sarah Sears, and Taylor Olnes, daughter of Jason and Amy Olnes.