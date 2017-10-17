Florence J. Luettel

Florence Johanna Luettel, 100, of Petersburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Florence is survived by five children: Louella (Michael) Commerford of Highlands Ranch, CO; Larry (Joan) Luettel of Albion; Kathy (Len) Hoffman of Grand Junction, CO; Joe (Carol) Luettel of Petersburg; Ken (Jacque) Luettel of Petersburg; one daughter-in-law: Rita Luettel of Fort Calhoun; 20 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two brothers: Bob (Laura Mae) Spieker of Brunswick, and Fred Spieker of Albion; sister Malinda Buelt of Elgin; two sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Spieker of Kenneth, MN, and Bernie Spieker of Seward; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence in 2011; son Richard in 2005; four brothers: Linus, Lawrence, Cletus, and LeRoy Spieker; and three sisters: Mae Moser, Rosie Klein and Agatha Richart.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with Fr. Stan Schmit officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of the arrangements.