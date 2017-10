Harold E. Temme of Ralston passed away on Oct. 8, 2017 at his home in Ralston.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Omaha.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler of Omaha. Condolences may be left at www.heafeyheafey.com.