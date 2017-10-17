Joyce E. Kaumans

Joyce Elaine Kaumans, 74, of Park Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at CHI St. Joseph’s Health Center in Park Rapids, MN.

She is survived by her two sons: Robert (Holly) Kaumans, Jr. of Menahga, MN, and Matthew (Shawna) Kaumans of Albion; four grandchildren: Joshua (April) Kaumans of Mankato, MN; Nicole Kaumans of Park Rapids, MN; Ashtin and Paeton Kaumans of Albion; two sisters: Shirley (Adolph) Liss of Albion, and Donna (Jim) Donscheski of Lincoln; sister-in-law Nina Johnson of Albion; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald Johnson; and sister Laurie Johnson.

Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at the Levander Funeral Home in Albion with Rev. Carlyle Gwin officiating. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.