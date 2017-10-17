Michael Klassen

Michael Duane Klassen, 60, of Urich, MO departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at his home.

He is survived by his six children: Jeff Klassen, Clinton, MO, Shaun Klassen, Leavenworth, KS, Michelle Klassen, Green Bay, WI, Brian Klassen, Madison, WI, William Klassen and wife Brittany, Clover, WI, Micheal Klassen, West Plains, MO; four grandchildren; mother, Anna Marie “Amy” Klassen, Norfolk; brother, Rick (Ellie) Klassen, Norfolk; two sisters, Annette (Doug) Kunzman, Lincoln, and Mary Jo (Darin) Fay, Sioux City, IA; other relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Raymond Klassen.

There will be a Rosary on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward with Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Inurnment will follow at the St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in St. Edward.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the St. Edward Volunteer Fire Department.