Richard “Dick” Lee Bolin

Dick Bolin passed away peacefully at Regional West Medical Center at the age of 87 on October 8, 2017.

Dick is survived by his wife Bonnie Bolin including five stepchildren Denise Thompson and children Jared and Maresa; Danna Ladely and children Christopher and Chelsea; Darla Ladely and children Jessica and Matthew; Douglas Ladely; Doretta Huck (Brad) and children Shawna, Taylor and Jada. Grandson Ryan Bolin (Mendy) and children Jett and Mack Lee; Grandson Rob Horst (Abby) and children Landon and Aubrey; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Auda Bolin, three brothers, and daughter Sue.

At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. There was a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Gering. The family respectfully requests that any memorials in Dick’s honor be made in care of the Farm and Ranch Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering, NE 69341 or call 308-436-1989. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.